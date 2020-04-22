ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Senate passed a new $500 billion coronavirus relief bill to help small businesses, but some Central Florida business owners are skeptical it will do much.

CrossFit Winter Garden owner Lee Lovette says his small business is everything to his family.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

“That's my business. I don’t own multiple gyms, you know I don’t have a secondary income. This is it, this pays the bills,” Lovette said.

He has had to close his gym’s physical location because of statewide coronavirus mandates, but he is still been keeping the business alive in other ways, through outdoor workouts and workouts by Zoom.

Despite adapting the workouts though, his company has lost a lot of income.

“We have members that are staying with us and are committed to us and we’re truly blessed but on the other side of that, you know, members that are getting furloughed,” Lovette said.

He says he has applied for every bit of assistance the state and federal government has made available to small businesses, but so far, he says he has only received a little more than a $1,000.

He is grateful for anything he can get, but it is not nearly enough to cover expenses.

“Rent’s not a $1,000, electric, water, programming, advertising, that’s not a $1,000,” he said.

The original Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funding in less than two weeks, with some nationwide chains and companies finding loopholes to get those millions.

Millions that could have gone to small businesses like Lovette’s.

“It’s frustrating, you know it is,” Lovette said.

Tuesday the Senate passed a bill that would provide more than $250 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.

Florida lawmakers say they are working to close loopholes in this funding that favor large companies and rob small businesses.

“That was never the intent. That needs to be fixed in the regulations,” said U.S. Marco Rubio.

U.S. Rick Scott says the language in the bill needs to be clarified so that the money goes to who it is intended for.

Lovette says the feds have a lot of work to do before he will probably even see a dime of aid.

“You would like to say yeah you know of course we have a lot of hope you know but it gets frustrating,” Lovette said.

The House is expected to take up the bill on Thursday.