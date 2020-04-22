The spread of COVID-19 has caused a number of meat processing plants to close briefly across the country.



“We deal with pork, beef, and chicken – prices have fluctuated a little bit over the past couple of weeks, they have gone up and just this week they have gone down a little bit,” said Scott Kent, Manager of Costanza Sausage.



Local meat businesses say a number of things are playing into the changing meat prices right now. One factor having an impact, the consumers.



John Gonzalez, Manager at Hegedorn’s Market said “You’re not going out to get a restaurant steak as much as you were before, so that price is probably going to dip a little bit because there’s not that much demand for it, but a lot of people are eating ground beef, things like that that are a little more protein, those prices are probably going to go up it seems like.”



Meat processing plants closing their doors due to the spread of COVID-19 is another major factor. Four Brothers Wholesale Meats says the closures caused a ripple in the supply chain.



“There are plenty of other companies that can cover that decrease in production, you know there’s plenty of supply out there, it’s just how it gets to market,” said Mark Strub, President of Four Brothers Wholesale Meats.



The meat company added there’s a chance people may not see their favorite brands on store shelves, but products will still be available.



“I don’t see that we’re going to be having a mass shortage of anything, but there might be some products that are easier to get than others,” said Gonzalez.



Scott Kent added “big places might run out of products because they don’t have in-house butchers or stuff that can package right away, places like us that make products in house, we’d probably never run out, just keeping business the same.”



Four Brothers Wholesale Meats tells spectrum if larger meat processing companies keep safety protocols in place, and their workforce returns, the market should stabilize.