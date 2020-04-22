STATEWIDE — The first U.S. death from the COVID-19 was three weeks earlier than previously thought as Missouri has filed a lawsuit against China.

Officials from Santa Clara County in Northern California stated two people who died in their homes on February 6 and February 17 had COVID-19.

Previously, the first known U.S. death from the virus was thought to be in Kirkland, Washington, on February 29.

Globally, more than 177,000 people have died and the death toll in the U.S. is now topping 45,000.

In an effort to reduce the spread, House Democrats are pushing towards a vote that would allow lawmakers to vote remotely.

“I'd much rather be here in person voting than by UC or by doing it in an isolated way. But there’s a balancing test and we have to be careful and listen to the experts,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, Missouri has filed a lawsuit against China over the coronavirus.

In the lawsuit, the state alleges the Chinese government did little to contain the spread of the virus.

“During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment — thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable,” the 47-page lawsuit stated .

The Chinese government has not commented yet on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the FDA has approved the first COVID-19 test that will allow people to collect their own samples from home.

The $119 kit is made by LabCorp and will be available to most states in a few weeks, however, it requires a doctor's order.

With a doctor’s order, people can purchase the kit and it will arrive at their home via FedEx. People will then follow the instructions and do a nasal swab and then send it back to LabCorp.

People can get their results online.