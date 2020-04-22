It’s been a historic week for oil prices; on Monday, they dipped into negative territory for the first time ever, which in the short term, could be good news at the pumps.

But financial experts warn of some more long-term effects.

Paul Wells owns Newcomb’s Fuel Oil in Albany, a business that is benefiting right now from volatile oil prices.

“With the price going down, the phone is ringing,” Wells said. “People are pricing. People are looking for deliveries.”

MORE COVERAGE

But what’s causing oil prices to sink to such low levels?

“When you take 3 billion people in the world and put them in lockdown, the demand for energy products and oil, in particular gasoline at the pump, declines very significantly,” said financial guru Hugh Johnson of Hugh Johnson Associates.

Johnson adds oil storage capacity worldwide is about 1.6 billion barrels per day— but with many planes grounded and people limiting travel, there is an excess supply of 1.8 billion barrels.

“That makes it very difficult if you’re in the business of producing oil, refining oil, putting gasoline at the stations. You just don’t make any money at that,” Johnson said.

Johnson says a lot of those companies will be forced to stop production, which could lead to more instability on Wall Street until things start to bounce back— but even then, there is still reason for concern.

“There is a risk that we return to normal, and normal carries higher prices with it, not just for petroleum products, but also for other products as well,” Johnson said.

Back at Newcomb, Wells is well aware that the oil producers will be looking to make up for these uncertain times, and is encouraging his customers to fill up now.

“We’re buying at a lower price, so we’re selling at a lower price,” Wells said. “And it’s actually working out good, because everybody is getting filled up now, so when the prices do go up, they’ll have a little timeframe where they won’t have to come up with the money.”

Two days after that historic dip, the prices have rebounded a bit, but experts say the volatility is expected to last for some time.