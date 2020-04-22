STATEWIDE — Florida’s number one economic driver — tourism — remains shutdown. In fact, it has been more than a month now that major theme parks like Universal, Busch Gardens and Disney have been closed.

A special committee within the Re-Open Florida Task Force is tasked with figuring out a timetable on when local tourist attractions like Disney and other theme parks should re-open.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

And what steps will have to be taken to make sure there is not a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Some of the steps being considered are:

Timetable for coming back

Reopening will have to be gradual

State residents, then national and international visitors

A task force will be talking a little later on Wednesday about how to eventually re-open places like that. And when it happens, it will have to be a gradual, careful reopening to keep everyone safe.

Florida tourism officials say a re-opening of state tourist attractions will have to be gradual.

Those task force members charged with re-opening state tourism are already discussing a plan that would include first local and state residents heading to state attractions, then national and international visitors.

The task force’s executive committee is comprised of 22 business, education, tourism and state leaders .

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants those recommendations by the end of this week on when and how Florida tourism should reopen.

The shutdown has all taken a huge toll on the state’s tourism industry and hotels.

Florida hotels have seen a $1.6 billion drop in revenue over the last six weeks. And they will not likely start seeing many guests come back until of course tourist attractions reopen.