The Treehouse Toy Store and Say Yes Buffalo are teaming up to deliver toys to kids in need during the pandemic.

Right now, people can make a $25 donation through the Treehouse’s website and they will pick out toys and activities to send to Say Yes, an essential organization that works with 700 kids in need.

In late March, Kari Bonaro, a customer at the Treehouse, brought the idea to the toy store and Say Yes. She saw it as a way to help a local business and kids in the area. She says toys are a way to keep kids entertained inside safely, but not every family has access to these resources.

The TreeHouse Toy Store in the Elmwood Village and @SayYesBuffalo are teaming up to provide kids in need with toys while they are stuck at home. Learn how you can help today on @SPECNewsBuffalo #ActsofKindness pic.twitter.com/Va0bubqfA3 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 22, 2020

Gaetana and David Schueckler, the owners at the Treehouse, say they are grateful to be a part of this and that toys are also tools to teach kids.

“It’s a great feeling as a business to be able to stay busy, but at the same time, the busyness is benefitting another organization in your community. So the Say Yes initiative was a way for the children’s part to work to get essential resources and fun things for the kids to do. Who doesn’t want a ray of sunshine delivered to their house during uncertain times for a lot of children,” said Gaetana Schueckler.

Say Yes is providing toys and activities for kids of all ages. If you have a specific activity or item you’d like to donate, you can give the Treehouse a call at (888) 882-1322 or donate online at this website.

Say Yes is also accepting donations of food, clothes, cleaning supplies and diapers.