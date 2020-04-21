The coronavirus shutdown hasn't put a pause to all businesses, but those still operating are changing the way they operate.

At a time when New York state is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus, companies like ON-Point Construction & Landscaping are adapting, often distinguishing between what projects are considered essential and nonessential.

"I don't think overall it's affecting the entire quantity of work that we're seeing or we have in our forecast... I think it's more postponing that amount of work. It's a waiting game," says Jordan Hughes, ON-Point Construction & Landscaping owner.

During this time of year, the company is typically involved with full-service spring cleanups, plow cleanups, and providing full service construction in kitchens, bathrooms, and basements.

“I think a lot of companies, particularly us, have had to take a look at what is essential and what is nonessential. From a construction perspective, it would be anything that is imperative to a home, so if you have gutters leaking and the water is impeding your home, it's going to be considered essential," said Hughes.

If you have a nonessential project though, there are still steps that you can take to make progress even during a shutdown. You are advised to reach out to a contractor. On-Point has been conducting virtual estimates, often through FaceTime.

"If it's the exterior of the home, we can still show up and go through the estimate. I've been on the phone with my customers going through the estimate while they're in the house and I'm on the outside. Which has been a really nice amenity to offer to make them feel a little more comfortable and not feel neglected through this process," says Hughes.

By calling On-Point, people can get on its waiting list for when the shutdown is over. The number is 716-777-2727.