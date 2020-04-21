NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump says he is planning to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States because of the coronavirus.

He made the announcement in his favorite method: By posting it on Twitter.

In the overnight post, he says he made the decision to protect the jobs of Americans.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" the president tweeted.

There is no word on how this will be enforced or enacted or if anyone at the White House knew he would tweet something like that out.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

Meanwhile in Florida, another Transportation Security Administration officer at Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19. The officer last worked at the airport on March 25.

TSA officials say the officer did not get the virus from work and will remain out of operation until cleared by a doctor.

This is the 13th TSA agent to test positive at Orlando International Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.