STATEWIDE — There are now more ways than ever before to test for the coronavirus. The FDA recently fast-tracked saliva testing and one local biology professor says it could be a game changer.

Many mobile testing sites in Florida have been dealing with throat swabs and nose swabs. Those are the kits the state and federal government have doled out.

But saliva testing could be the preferred way down the road because it is as simple as spitting into a cup.

“Right now we just don’t have the data to say what’s going to be a potential cure or potential avenue or how are we going to develop a vaccine. So we need to get as much data as we possibly can at this point and I think this test goes a long way into helping us gather that data,” said Dr. Jay Pieczynski, an assistant professor of biology at Rollins College.

He says saliva testing is a less-invasive way to get results. Pieczynski said this type of testing better protects frontline workers from being exposed.

And it also cuts down on the amount of disposable supplies that need to be used, potentially even PPE.

He says the big question now is whether medics will be able to get enough of a sample from each person to test accurately.

If anyone has ever done genetics testing online through Ancestry.com or 23andMe , Pieczynski says the technology here is similar to that.

Currently, AdventHealth’s drive-thru testing sites in Volusia and Orange counties already use saliva testing.