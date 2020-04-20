As it's said, the show must go on, and that's exactly the case when it comes to the Hulu Series Small Business Revolution. It's gone digital, at least for now to help the seven businesses on the show.

"We had a 'Plan A' and a 'Plan B' scenario when the shutdown started rolling out across the country,” Amanda Brinkman, co-host of Small Business Revolution said. “And so now we are going with 'Plan B' where they will come out here in June and we will go back out in July."

This AM @SPECNewsBuffalo, it's lights, camera, action...via Facebook for #MyFredonia's season of @smbizrevolution. We caught up with @amandakbrinkman to get an update on how things are going during the #covid19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XVri5waygS — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) April 20, 2020

Here is Minnesota, where Deluxe Corporation is based. The Fredonia businesses cast on Season Five of Small Business Revolution would be there this week filming. Instead, Amanda Brinkman the shows co-host explains, it's lights, camera, Facebook.

"A lot of the marketing work that we are doing, we are able to get done from a far. We have been designing new logos, websites and directories,” Brinkman explained. “We are trying to fast forward a lot of the work as quickly as possible so we can help them through this crisis."

All of the interviews recorded are online, so you can get some tips, too.

"We are recording our interviews on a separate phone in our house and then sending that footage to them, too so they have footage of us having to be recorded at home," Jessamine Daly-Griffen, owner of Om Nohm Gluten Free Bakery explained. "We have such a small shop," Daly-Griffen said. "We have an open floor plan kitchen."

In other-words, it’s not a place where you can social distance. So, now the table and chairs seat customers via their bakery boxes.

"They worked really hard to help me develop an online shopping cart platform, and we got that up and running right away," she smiled.

The discussions with the cast of Season Five are posted online: https://t.co/tvpSTZ57z1 Brinkman says they did that so other small businesses can get tips on how to get through the pandemic. — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) April 20, 2020

For the first time, thanks to the show, she's connected to her customers online. It's giving her a way to not only serve folks with dietary restrictions, but still see them, too.

"I sit there at the front window and wait for people to come pickup," Daly-Griffen said. “They will call me, we talk through the window, we do some air hugging."

Daly-Griffen can serve up smiles during an extremely tough time. Brinkman says while the show is about changing lives and communities, it's taken on a different role this season.

"We love Fredonia, we love WNY, we are committed to these small businesses and we are doing everything we can to help them through this crisis," Brinkman said.

We will now have to wait until November 10, the new air date, to see how it all ends.

And here is where you come in, to help your community. Brinkman says just keep buying local, and if your favorite spot is closed, see if you can get a gift card. Brinkman says anything helps right now.