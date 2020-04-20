With tourism being a major part of the Niagara Falls economy, Mayor Robert Restaino says the Coronavirus pandemic has made budgeting and planning difficult for the city.

"Put forth a few measures internally to be able to reduce some of our expenses, projecting what might be some revenue reductions, so far it's working," Restaino said.

Restaino also says one major concern for the city is the timeline for how long the border will be shut down.



"We sit on the border, so there is a lot of cross border traffic that's not necessarily tourist related but part of the economy,".



By using a survey that's available for any resident of Niagara Falls, Restaino says he wants to be able to identify businesses that need help.



"We want to try and see how the business community sees themselves going forward. Our engagement with the Buffalo Partnership allows us to anticipate their assistance in getting these Niagara Falls businesses able to move forward, post health crisis, Restaino added.



State officials say, while they're doing what they can to keep cities up and running, there is a need for more testing specifically in Western New York.

