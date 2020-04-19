CENTRAL FLORIDA — Many farmers are feeling the pinch economically because of the coronavirus, which is why on Friday, President Donald Trump announced $19 billion in aid as a way to alleviate some of the struggles, but farmers are still worried.

Hank Scott runs the Long and Scott Farms in Lake County. It been a family business for 63 years sitting on 400 acres and the farm’s biggest crop is pickled cucumbers.

It usually heads to food service companies around the country who are now shut down.

“You are looking at 3 to 4 million pounds of pickled cucumbers that we would normally be trucking to the East Coast and Midwest,” said Scott.

Scott said this has been one his most challenging years in his career with sales down about 50 percent and having to lay off four employees.

“This is our worst time because this is our window this when we have our spring crop,” said Scott.

Trump announced $19 billion in aid for farmers to help during the coronavirus outbreak. Scott is hoping to get a piece of that.

“We are going to see how the program works. I am sure we have to do through USDA, we will be on top of it and figure out how to do it,” said Scott.

Scott continues to sell his crops to consumers locally

“There are lot of family businesses like us that need to be in business to survive,” he said.​