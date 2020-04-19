STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered health officials to release the names of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities that tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of coronavirus cases in those facilities continues to grow.

Dozens upon dozens of facilities in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas are on that list. You can find the Central Florida list and Tampa Bay area list here.

The Opis Coquina Center in Volusia County is one of those facilities where a number of patients have tested positive for coronavirus.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that 14 people at Opis Coquina Center were taken to hospitals in Volusia County after testing positive for coronavirus.

Six of them were taken to AdventHealth and eight to Halifax Medical Center.

These Volusia County cases are a part of a concerning trend across the state as coronavirus continues to be confirmed in nursing home facilities.

Just this past Friday, dozens of patients were removed from the Seminole Pavilion Nursing Home due to the coronavirus.

It is cases like this that put pressure on the governor to finally order the release the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have had positive cases.

Facilities dealing with the virus have not been made public but DeSantis is pushing to change that, saying on Saturday that it is necessary information for communities and families to have.

“One of the things that's come up is: you have fatalities generally identified by county, what about individual counties and individual nursing homes? I told the Surgeon General from the beginning that we want to put as much information out as you can,” he said.

The Florida Department of Health tweeted a list of facilities that have residents and staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

DeSantis says he is telling the Florida National Guard to expand their strike teams into nursing homes and assisted living facilities, helping to fortify testing there.

So far, more than 1,000 nursing home residents and staff members across the state have tested positive for the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There are more than 1,600 cases involving nursing homes in the state right now.