STATEWIDE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that schools will not reopen in May, state leaders are making a pledge to fix the Sunshine State’s unemployment now.

On Saturday afternoon , DeSantis says he knows Florida families have differing opinions on their children returning to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

But he says because distance learning is going well, it was an easier decision for him to make to not reopen the schools in May.

He says people across the country are watching how Florida is doing distance learning.

"You have huge participation, Florida has worked very hard to be a leader on that," he said.

Distance learning has become the new norm since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown schools across the state.

DeSantis says given the school year only has a few weeks left, this was the best decision.

"The last thing you want to do is force everyone into school and have half of the kids because their parents didn't want, have teachers not want to do it," he said

Not long after DeSantis made his announcement, Florida school districts shared the news with parents and students.

"There will be more details to come this week, and we will update you as we get new information," stated a message from Orange County Public Schools.

Seminole County Public Schools stated it supported the governor's decision and believe it is for the best for students, families, and staff to stay healthy.

Hillsborough County Public Schools echoed the same sentiments.

DeSantis says academically there would not have been much benefit in having students return to the classroom the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, he did not address Saturday the ongoing issue of unemployment benefits in our state.

A group of local legislators including state senators Randolph Bracy and Victor Torres and representatives Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith are taking a pledge to fix unemployment.

Lawmakers wrapped up a Facebook Live call with constituents Saturday.

Many have faced problems with the state's online unemployment system, such as login issues and people waiting to get checks.

This pledge is asking DeSantis and the Department of Economic Opportunity to guarantee full retroactive activity once the worker was laid off and committing to raising the weekly maximum amount of $275.

Smith says that is one of the lowest state benefits in the country.

"The national average for state unemployment benefits is $385. I think that we should at minimum be advocating for that, certainly more would be better," he said.

The legislators are also asking for the number of eligible weeks to expand from 12 to 26 and they want the website's issues fixed.