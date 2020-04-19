A Lowe's in Chemung County was shut down over the weekend after violating social distancing rules.

County Executive Chris Moss said Sunday that he authorized the closure of the Lowe's located at 913 County Route 64 in Big Flats for "continual violations" of Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order on social distancing.

Moss said the store received multiple warnings, both verbally and written.

The county health deparment is asking the Lowe's to submit a plan detailing how futue compliance with the execuive order will be achived.

Moss said the store can re-open when that plan is approved.

"I want to make it clear that it is not the intent of the county to pursue closures, fines and possible arrests, but businesses who have been allowed to remain open, as they are designated as "essential,” must follow the guidelines set forth by the state," Moss said in a statement. "Public health is currently our main priority and everyone must do their part."