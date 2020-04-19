BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine spending a year planning your dream wedding but then the coronavirus hits just weeks before the big day. That is what happened to one Brevard County couple.

Marta Scott was a few weeks away from the wedding she always wanted: a Colorado winter wonderland.

But then the pandemic canceled weddings nationwide.

Scott already had the dress, location, and travel plans and was looking forward to pictures from the snowy mountaintops in the background.

“I always figured that I would get married in the snow,” she says.

But Scott was not going to let travel restrictions, social distancing, or any other roadblock stop her from celebrating the big day with friends and family.

She decided to do a virtual wedding and invite her loved ones worldwide. They went from having a $15,000 destination wedding to having an at-home DIY wedding for $500 and tripled their guest list.

“Friends and family from everywhere from Orlando, Brazil, one in Spain, a friend from Germany who was part of the invitation...” she said.

While exchanging vows in their backyard, Scott says she felt the love of her friends, family and even strangers who congratulated her while walking past the ceremony.

Scott says it was fitting for them to have a virtual wedding, because she and her husband, Troy, met online a few years ago.

“We said our vows, we exchanged rings, we did our dance, we cut the cake,” she explains what she and Troy Scott did.

She now wants to donate her dress to a bride-to-be whose wedding was canceled or severely affected by the coronavirus. ​