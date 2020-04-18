ORLANDO, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Orange County Convention Center has been expanding its testing abilities, but it is falling hundreds short of its maximum in recent days.

The site expanded from 400 up to 750 tests on Wednesday, testing 526 people that day.

That was the largest number of tests it gave, but still hundreds short of its maximum daily allowance.

Site leaders say that is in part due to confusion over who can be tested but also comes down to need as other testing sites around Central Florida and Orange County open up.

They can test 750 people here a day here at the @OCCC, it’s free and no appointment needed. But the most people they’ve had came on Wednesday, testing 526 people for coronavirus @MyNews13 #N13covid19 pic.twitter.com/4hY3wi3r3g — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) April 18, 2020

Still, they say they want to help reach as many people with the coronavirus test as they can.

“So I think that’s part of the issue, is it’s only been a few days since we’ve had this message go out that we have 750 tests. So I don’t think it’s worrisome at this point. But at the same time, we do understand that’s the reason there are more testing sites popping up throughout the area, they’re trying to reach the need throughout the county for people who can’t drive up,” said Bailey Myers, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Convention Center testing site.

And they are prepared for any stormy weather this weekend and the coming week.

The paperwork portion is being moved to a covered facility.

And if there is lightning, they will temporary shut down the sit, but just until any severe weather passes.​