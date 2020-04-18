STATEWIDE — As coronavirus cases continue to grow and the economy has been hurting due to states, counties and towns issued their own stay-at-home orders, President Donald Trump's safe "phased re-opening plan" for the United States that he wants to see is explained.

"I think we're going to see some very dramatic steps taken and very safely. We're putting safety first. We're opening, But we're putting safety first," said the president on Friday during a coronavirus briefing.

Here is how it works.

PHASE 1

At this stage, schools that are currently closed should remain closed and employees who are able to work remotely should due so.

Large venues, such as like restaurants and gyms, can operate under social distancing protocols. Bars, however should remain closed.

PHASE 2

If cases continue to drop for two more weeks, then the country enters phase 2. All vulnerable people – those more than 65 years old or those with underlying health conditions -- should still shelter in place.

When out in public, everyone should keep a safe distance.

Non-essential travel can resume and youth activities or schooling could resume.

PHASE 3

Then, after another two weeks of declining cases, the nation enters phase three.

Vulnerable individuals can go back into public and there will be no restrictions on staffing for businesses.

The guidelines recommend that states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another.

Yesterday, we unveiled the Guidelines for Opening Up America Again! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/HxnTNieF8w pic.twitter.com/TaBM5RfBC0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2020

Governors of both parties made clear they will move at their own pace. Here in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is putting together a task force to figure out how re-open most of the state as soon as possible.

While other governors across the country look into reopening, some protestors are calling on their states to re-open now.

Many protestors throughout the country have taken to the streets to protest what they view as too strict stay-at-home guidelines and they want their states to re-open.

Protestors in downtown Orlando on Friday called for local, state and national leaders to re-open.

Despite a growing number of scenes like this across the country and some not practicing social-distancing, Trump says he is not concerned.

“These are people expressing their views. I see the way they are and I see the way they’re working and they seem to be very responsible to me, but they’re been treated a little bit rough,” he said.

DeSantis has been on page for the most part with the president and says he is looking into opening Florida in stages, using the president’s plan as a guideline.

“I think that the folks have been negatively impacted, whether economically, socially, or otherwise that we do have a responsibility to think about them and figuring out how to get people back on their feet,” he said.

DeSantis also says he has the state looking into getting more testing, especially newer tests that can get faster results. Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is taking aim at the World Health Organization, saying there are issues and that Japan will review its financial contributions after the pandemic is over.

Abe says the WHO takes political stances and that Japan has been requesting for Taiwan to become a member for several years to no avail. China considers Taiwan a province and rejects adding them.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he would halt funding to the organization while a review is conducted over its "mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus."