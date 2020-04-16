Have you checked your bank account? Because stimulus check are starting to be deposited. So what's the best thing to do: spend or save?

The stimulus checks, the one-time payment portion of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. Senate, is meant to be used for essentials, like food, rent, and utilities.

"The whole idea of stimulus checks was to spend them, but not to spend them in a frivolous way," explained Fred Floss, an economics professor at SUNY Buffalo State. "I wouldn't buy a big toy because I got this. This isn't Christmas."

Floss explains there are ways to spend it wisely to get the most out of the money.

"If there are things you can put off, you probably need to put them off and make sure you keep your cash, so that in three to four weeks, you still have money to buy food," he said.

Especially if you're working.

"It's a good thing to spend it on things that are going to help people without money. If that means going out to your favorite restaurant to get takeout and leaving a little bit of an extra tip,” Floss explained.

Make sure to evaluate your situation. Floss says you may not need the money now, but you might later.

"If you're working, you should still continue to pay your mortgage, pay off your credit cards...you need to look at your student debt," he added.

Speaking of student debt, there is some discussion at the federal level about forgiving it.

Floss advises to not put a lot down on your student debt at this point because the idea is to spend this check in a responsible way.

"If you need to buy some tires or something for your car, that's a responsible purchase," noted Floss.

And of course, responsible spending will make the check last longer.

Overall, be careful with your check. Spend it on things you need or listen to experts and put it in a personal finance account.

It's helping our economy a little bit at a time.