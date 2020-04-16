STATEWIDE — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is doing well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to ease coronavirus guidelines to reopen the country, but business leaders and governors are unsure.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," he said.

The FDA has issued emergency authorization for two more antibody tests that could identify people who might be safe to work. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is not sure if antibody treatment will work out.

"With viruses that we deal with all the time when you develop an antibody after an infection it almost invariably means you're protected. We don't absolutely know that for sure yet," he said.

The White House is expected to give benchmarks on how to ease social distancing but governors have the final word on when and how they will move their economies forward.

"Let's find out where we are. Let's find out the facts, then we'll make the decision. Everyone has been wrong about everything for this entire duration," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of the states that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

One big-city mayor said Americans might not be going to athletic stadiums or arenas until 2021 at the earliest.

"We've got many, many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments. But I hope that we can perhaps watch sporting events without audiences on TV, of course listen to concerts as we've been doing," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The current federal guidelines for social distancing expire at the end of the month and are not expected to be renewed.

Trump consulted dozens of high-profile CEOs, union officials and other executives via conference calls Wednesday.

He received a mixed message from the industry leaders. They, too, said they want to get the economy going but had worries about how to safely do so.

In a tweet midway through Trump’s round of conference calls with the executives, the president said the participants were “all-in on getting America back to work, and soon.”

But participants in a morning call that included dozens of leading American companies raised concerns about the testing issue, according to one participant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion.

Another person who participated in Wednesday’s calls said it was stressed to Trump that expansion of testing and contact tracing was crucial, as well as guidelines for best practices on reopening businesses in phases or in one fell swoop.

Other countries are trying to restart their economies, but it has not been easy.

Workers back on the job are wary of spending much or going out. Shoppers are staying away from the few stores reopening. Masks and social distancing measures are not fading. And pervasive is the fear the virus could return if lockdowns meant to stop its spread are eased too much, too quickly.

Still, leaders are anxious to reopen factories, schools and shops and to repair the economic damage from the pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people and claimed more than 137,000 lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.