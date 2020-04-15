STATEWIDE — President Donald Trump announced he is withholding U.S. funding to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, catching world leaders off guard.

"Many countries said, 'We're going to listen to the WHO' and they have problems the likes of which they cannot believe," the president claimed. "I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

While Trump blamed the WHO, his own administration wrote up warnings as early as November of last year. And the White House did not react until the president barred travelers from China on January 31.

Even then, CNN reports 40,000 people entered the U.S. from China after that. The president's own medical experts said barring travel at that point was too late.

WHO has not responded yet to the president’s announcement, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said cutting funding to the WHO during a pandemic was not the time to do so.

According to the WHO’s budget for 2018 to 2019, the U.S. contributed nearly $900 million, which is one-fifth of its total $4.4 billion budget for that time.

The president said that his administration will be evaluating its stance on withholding funding to the WHO in the next 60 to 90 days.

“This is an evaluation period, but in the meantime, we’re putting a hold on all funds going to World Health,” he said.

Meanwhile, Germany recorded the most deaths in a single day in that country: 301 in a 24-hour period, with a total number of more than 132,000 infected.

Globally, infections are nearing 2 million with the death toll approaching 127,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker.

In the U.S., known infections now top 600,000 and the death toll is more than 24,000. In Florida, there are more than 21,000-positive COVID-19 cases with more than 500 deaths.

Meanwhile, General Motors is gearing up to ship out 30,000 ventilators.

The federal government gave the car maker more than $500 million to produce the machines and the ventilators are going to the National Stockpile.

The first small round of shipments went out this week.

GM says the goal is have 600 of them sent out by the end of the month and the entire order by the end of August.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.