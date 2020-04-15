ORLANDO, Fla. — As the number of Florida COVID-19 cases continue to grow, another testing site is set to open in Orange County.

AdventHealth is getting ready to open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Wednesday at the Mall at Millenia.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can come to the popular Central Florida mall for a drive-thru screening. The testing site opens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is the latest site as Gov. Ron DeSantis says that testing is a top priority in the state. More than 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida with around 21,000 people testing positive.

DeSantis says Florida is third in the nation for total number of tests.

Many health experts say if states are going to ease restrictions, state officials will have to do much more testing.

As for some of the testing sites in Florida, DeSantis says three of the main ones have expanded the criteria for who they will test.

“Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium are now open to all individuals with symptoms regardless of age all healthcare workers and first responders,” he declared.

DeSantis says those sites are also open to people who are not symptomatic, but might have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.