VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A group of businesses in Daytona Beach are joining together to help those on the frontline of this pandemic.

On Monday, the staff at Houligan's prepared meals for 500 healthcare workers at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

Houligan’s in Daytona Beach churned out enough wings today to feed 500 healthcare workers at @AdventHealth Daytona Beach. They partnered with other local businesses like Food Supply and @GaryYeomansFL to show their appreciation! @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pyQV3OfwXf — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 13, 2020

Houligan’s President Tim Curtis says this is something his restaurant is proud to do, even though sales are down at almost 90 percent.

This was all started when the CEO of Food Supply decided to donate much of the food for these meals, for Houligan's to then prepare.

When Gary Yeoman and the dealers at the Auto Mall heard about this, they jumped in to help too. They volunteered to drive all 500 meals over to AdventHealth Daytona Beach to give out to the hospital staff.

Here are some pics from the delivery! On Wednesday they’re going to do another 500 meals, this time for the heroes at @HalifaxHealth @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/myNIDV63hc — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 13, 2020

The CEO of the hospital says this gesture means everything to those giving their all battling the pandemic.

“When you are on the frontline, you don’t know who really realizes the work that you are doing, and when people step up like this to recognize it … I don't think our team even understands that that is what people see them as, heroes. So to be able to call them out and say thank you, it makes a big difference for them to face what they need to face,” said Ed Noseworthy.

On Wednesday, Houligan's and its partners plans to do this all over again, this time, for the heroes over at Halifax Health. The business owners are also looking for other businesses who are interested in joining forces with them to give back.