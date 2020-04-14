STATEWIDE — As the Trump administration wants a return to normalcy, others want caution before reopening the nation during the coronavirus pandemic while stimulus checks are expected to be arriving on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says 80 million federal stimulus checks should be arriving on Wednesday in direct deposit accounts.

It is some relief as thousands of Americans have lost their jobs and the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be nearing an apex.

The Trump administration is looking for a return to some sense of normalcy as President Donald Trump indicating he wants to finalize guidelines for governors to safely re-open states.

A number of states on the East and West coasts are working on plans to re-open, but there is no official timetable. It is a cautious attitude shared by governors from both parties.

"Do it carefully, do it slowly, and do it intelligently. More testing and more precautions," said New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

"We must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19," said Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

An influential coronavirus model often cited by the White House predicts the pandemic could end by summer if social distancing continues through May. Other experts say the model's projection, which only goes until August, is unlikely if not impossible to reach.

With the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, comes questions from people, including if that money has to be paid back in taxes next year.

"The direct deposit or check coming from the federal government is not taxable. It's actually a temporary tax credit that Americans are getting, which means you will not have to pay it back, it does not impact your refund," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando, District 47).

You can learn more about the stimulus checks here and you can check the status of your check at IRS.gov .

Meanwhile, the federal government is working on a new way to treat coronavirus patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with groups like the Red Cross to collect blood from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

They will then try to use the antibodies found in the blood to treat infected patients.

Right now, there is no FDA approved drug to treat Covid-19.

And Rutgers University says healthcare workers could soon have access to another test for the coronavirus.

The university announced the FDA granted emergency-use authorization to a saliva test created in one of its labs. The tests are already available to some medical facilities in New Jersey.