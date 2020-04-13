Wegmans has posted additional information on its website about the safety measures being implemented in its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noticeably, the company says it is operating stores at 15-20% of their maximum occupancy. Employees are now required to undergo wellness checks before the start of each shift. They will be asked to answer a few questions and stores are in the process of rolling out temperature screening as well. Any employee with a temperature of 100 or more will be sent home, with pay, and asked to contact their medical provider.

Wegmans has temporarily closed:

Self-serve areas in Coffee, Prepared Foods, Bakery and Bulk Foods

Market Café seating areas

All in-store Pubs

Select Burger Bars

Amore

Next Door

Wegmans says it is following strict food safety policies and procedures and is continuing to educate employees on preventing the spread of illness.

The company website lists the following measures which have also been implemented:

Along with additional hand sanitizer stations, we implemented deep cleaning procedures in our stores, distribution centers, and offices. This includes additional sanitation of high-contact touch points (weight scales, door handles, shopping carts, etc.) as well as an increase in the frequency of our everyday sanitation practices throughout the day and reinforced by overnight staff.

There are new cashier guidelines for front-end processes and register cleaning and sanitation.

We encourage social distancing by placing visual indicators on all our front end and in the pharmacies to limit exposure while customers wait.

Plexiglass shields are being installed at our pharmacies and front-end registers.

We are providing masks for employees.

The company previously announced it would be allowing employees to wear masks during their shifts and would be implementing social distancing guidelines. Additionally, employees have been given a $2.00 per hour raise during the months of March and April.

For a full list of safety measures, head to the Wegmans COVID-19 response website.