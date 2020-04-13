THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Doctors at a medical clinic in The Villages say they're getting more calls from patients showing extreme anxiety, mostly caused by the recent coronavirus pandemic.

So many, in fact, that at Premier Medical , the clinic started a behavior health chat line.

Anxious callers can now call in and talk to trained professionals.

“What's happening is they're taking things that can be allergies, or anything, and thinking it's possible that have coronavirus, and they're freaking themselves out,” said Douglas Fuqua, a call center representative.

If a caller feels overwhelmed by anxiety, a representative will have them talk with a staff psychologist or psychiatrist. A caller will also be transferred to a medical doctor if symptoms are similar to COVID.