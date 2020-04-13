STATEWIDE — Because many states are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, such as Florida nears 20,000 — an increase of nearly 3,000 cases since Friday morning — the Food and Drug Administration has given the OK to sterilize millions of N95 masks.

There are more than 2,500 hospitalizations in the Sunshine State and more than 400 deaths in Florida. The number of statewide cases is expected to rise.

The FDA is giving the green light to a decontamination system that can sterilize millions of N95 masks every day.

The FDA says more than 6,000 hospitals already have the systems and they have been getting the OK to use them.

In total, these systems can clean about 4 million masks a day, putting a little less demand in the pipeline for these masks that were at one time so hard to come by. And in some places, they still are.

The country’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is certainly possible that in at least some parts of the country, things could start turning back in just a few weeks with some businesses reopening.

During an interview on Sunday, Fauci says this process is going to be piecemeal, just as the restrictions began slowly, they will probably be lifted slowly too.

There is no magic date where a light switch will be flipped and everything will be turned back on, however.

The stay-at-home order here in Florida is as of right now set to expire at the end of the month and some states have already extended theirs.

Fauci is cautiously optimistic that Americans will know a whole lot more by the start of May.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, ‘OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on, if so, do it,’” he said.

The Florida Department of Health will begin expanding coronavirus testing on Monday to include residents who are not showing any symptoms but are in contact with people who have tested positive.

Meanwhile, China imposed new restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Some already written were scrubbed from web sites. Under the new policy, all academic papers on COVID-19 in China will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication.

Studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials.

World health experts say China has more data than anyone else since the first known case came from that country.