Local business Juniper Gifts and Local Art has moved all of its sales online during the coronavirus pause in New York state.

Longtime Irondequoit resident and real estate agent Erica Walther Schlaefer was supposed to open her dream gift shop last month. The grand opening never happened, but she's finding a way to share her favorite things — unique gifts — and somehow give back to the community.

Juniper in #Irondequoit is so new it never had a chance to open on Titus Ave because of the Executive Order that all non-essential businesses close. So owner Erica Walther moved her unique gifts and local art shop online. #SmallBiz #adapt #buylocal @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/p4vNrqzAri — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 13, 2020

"Yes, so the day I was supposed to open my doors was the day of the executive order so, unfortunately, the timing was ironic. You have to find ways to make it work so I immediately made efforts with my web designer. We launched an online store. I wasn’t gonna start that for maybe 12 months, but hey," said Walther Schlaefer.

"We wanted to make a unique place where there is locally made items and by local, I mean Western New York and that it is made by an individual," she added. "We are still hopeful. The community has been very appreciative and very excited for the business. Rochester I feel is amazing for promoting small business. I think people really get it. I think people have a newfound respect for mom and pops and family."

Walther grew up in #Irondequoit Her family—& Walther Real Estate—know how important it is to give back to the community so she made this tote. Sale proceeds benefit NAMI Rochester. You can buy the tote and shop Juniper online @SPECNewsROC #giveback #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/69GnYyhiha — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 13, 2020

"I think a big thing about business is giving back. That is the way I was raised so I created a tote that has a symbol on it for mental illness and suicide prevention. I got in touch with NAMI Rochester, the National Alliance for Mental Illness of Rochester, and I just said to them look it I would like to help raise some awareness and I am going to sell these totes and the proceeds are going to be donated to NAMI. When you’re in the community and your business owner I think it is a responsibility to use your voice and help others. This is hopefully one of many different ways that Juniper can give back to the community," Walther Schlaefer said.

Juniper is filled with fun, unique and locally crafted products. Again, the shop moved online because it was not able to open—yet —due to the coronavirus pandemic. #OnlineBiz @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/4dzJm3DEQP — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 13, 2020

For more information on NAMI Rochester, head to their website.