TAMPA — Stimulus checks are on the way, according to the IRS, with the first batch of payments to offset taxpayers’ losses due to coronavirus was sent late Sunday night.

The typical taxpayer can expect a stimulus check of $1,200 for an individual filer, or $2,400 for a married couple.

For each child claimed on taxes, the IRS is sending an additional $500.

The money, however, will not go far for people who are behind on mortgage or rent payments this month, on top of other possible bills not being paid.

Steve Ribble with Guardian Accounting Group in Tampa says staying as up-to-date as possible on currently monthly bills will lessen problems later this year with high interest rate payments, foreclosures or evictions.



"It doesn't mean you just want to go out and blow the money," Ribble said. "It means you probably want to prioritize your spending right now. What's essential, what's not essential. And if you are behind on your rent or whatever, try to get caught up with this money. Be very, very diligent with it and understand it has got to last you through this difficult period."