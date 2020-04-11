ORLANDO, Fla. — Plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may be part of a potential life-saving treatment.

An Orange County woman is hoping that experimental therapy can save her father’s life. Briana Lawton’s dad is currently in the ICU fighting coronavirus.

“If he gets worse, there’s nothing else they can do. He’s on the maximum settings on the ventilator,” she explained.

Doctors at Orlando Regional Medical Center treated their first patient with plasma from a coronavirus survivor this week. Now, Orlando Health is urging anyone who has recovered to donate blood so doctors can get their plasma.

Donors must be symptom-free for at least two weeks and be tested to ensure the virus isn’t active.

Lawton said, “The hope is that by giving my dad the plasma, these antibodies will try and help him recover and at least get him through the worst of the virus.”

The FDA will give approval on the plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients on a case-by-case basis.