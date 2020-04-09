STATEWIDE — With a huge number of Floridians working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, many power companies in the Sunshine State are offering suggestions on how to keep your electric bill down.

While many companies offer special discounts and services during the pandemic, such as Duke Energy suspending disconnections for people who have not paid their bill or Florida Power & Light Company offering a one-time decrease of almost 25 percent for home customer bills starting May 1, a lot of them are offering advice on how to save energy.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

❑ Turn off those lights! It may be a dad thing to say, but turning off lights and even fans when not in a room saves money. And while LED light bulbs are a bit more expensive than traditional ones, they use less electricity, cooler (temperature-wise) and last longer.

❑ Speaking of fans, while they may not actually cool the air, they do help circulate airflow in the house, which may help when the air conditioner is on.

❑ And air conditioners? Check for any leaks, holes or poorly connected air ducts. A lot of homes can lose a lot of air that way. An A/C unit that is regularly serviced and maintained is more efficient and helps lower your energy use and bill.



❑ Also, keep bedroom and other doors open when you can because closed doors make the A/C work harder because of blocked airflow.

❑ Here are a few hot ideas to keep things cool: Try to use a slow cooker, microwave or toaster when cooking. A normal stove and oven use a lot of energy and create a lot of heat.

And if you can swing it, use an outdoor grill instead of the oven to help keep your kitchen cool and your electric bill low.

❑ If you can, lower the heat to your water heater. Believe it or not, it is a huge contributor to your total energy depletion.

Here are some other tips from companies on how to lower your electric bill: