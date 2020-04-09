STATEWIDE — While playgrounds, beaches, and parks are closed all throughout Central Florida, golf courses remain open. Here’s why:

1. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press office, the governor has not said that golf courses are essential. He has said certain activities are essential, which, if done respecting CDC guidelines for social distancing, are allowed, such as walking, jogging, shooting hoops, playing golf, and the like.

2. Playgrounds and several other parks in Seminole County are closed to make sure social distancing is occurring. Seminole County as of now is continuing to keep courses open.

3. “The state has deemed golf courses essential. The county supports local businesses that are deemed essential and follow the county’s ordinance of social distancing and its practices," said Ashley Moore, a Seminole County spokesperson.

4. Seminole County also says if you see large groups or gatherings on the course that are not following social distancing, you are urged to call and report it to the county.

5. As for the city of Casselberry on where they stand with the course currently opening and moving forward: "The city believes it is consistent with CDC guidance and executive orders and a healthy outlet for our residents. The City may decide otherwise if the situation changes. The City continues to make decisions according to the guidelines issued by the CDC and has implemented and is enforcing a variety protocols that provide for social distancing, disinfection of carts and other surfaces to allow for residents to exercise within restricted conditions. "