Union workers at General Electric's Schenectady Plant are calling on the company to make ventilators at the facility.

Some workers protested outside the location on Wednesday.

The plant makes generators for power grids across the globe.

The union said it is well suited for making ventilators, housing a clean room and a research and development facility.

Spectrum News reached out to GE, who said the Schenectady plant is critical for power infrastructure supporting a reliable electricity grid.

GE adds that its health care business has doubled ventilator production and is looking for other ways to support the fight against COVID-19.