STATEWIDE — As more coronavirus cases in Florida continue to grow, the governor is pushing the importance of getting as many people tested who need it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the key now is getting as many people who need a test, tested. The state has started distributing tests to hospitals statewide that give results much faster than the drive-thru testing sites.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

”Understanding who is positive quickly is important," he had said.

Meanwhile, the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned that this week could be bad when it comes to a spiking death toll here in the U.S.

There could be some hope on the horizon however as the country could approaching the apex, which will eventually lead to a flattening of the curve.

New York is flying flags at half-staff on Thursday in memory of those lost to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has a new target during the pandemic, the World Health Organization. He announced that he is looking at a cut to funding, saying the organization did not do a good job letting nations know how bad it could be.

However, WHO pushed back.

"My short message is please quarantine politicizing COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in more trouble, that’s our message," WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Trump says the country should be mostly operational by mid-May, however infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the timeline needs to be flexible.

The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press Wednesday that the federal stockpile was in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory.

The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90 percent of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.

HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10 percent will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the Trump administration is leaving states to scour the open market for scarce supplies, often competing with each other and federal agencies in a chaotic bidding war that drives up prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.