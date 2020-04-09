More than 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March, constituting the largest job loss period in the United States since records dating to 1948.

In New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobless claims have drastically increased in March, as New Yorkers work to file for unemployment.

Here is a guide on how to file for unemployment, and what you can expect through the process.

By definition, unemployment insurance is temporary income for eligible workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Under the recently passed CARES Act, Americans who file for unemployment will receive an additional $600 a week in benefits on top of what states individually supply for their unemployed population.

Are you eligible in New York?

New York says New Yorkers can qualify for unemployment when residents have enough work hours and wages in covered employment. In New York, employers pay contributions that fund unemployment insurance.

When should you file?

New York says residents should file in the first week they lose their jobs. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state is waiving the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for people out of work due to the virus.

Monday, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed concerns over long wait times and error messages when New Yorkers tried to file for unemployment online.

The state will completely reboot the system Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in an effort to restart the system with a smoother application process.

How to file:

Unemployment insurance can be filed online at the state’s website by clicking this link.

Here is what you should have ready during the filing process:

Your Social Security number

Your driver license or Motor Vehicle ID card number (if you have either one)

Your complete mailing address and zip code

A phone number where you can be reached from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday –Friday

Your Alien Registration card number (if you are not a U.S. Citizen and have a card)

Names and addresses of all your employers for the last 18 months, including those in other states

Employer Registration number or Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) of your most recent employer (FEIN is on your W-2 forms)

Your copies of forms SF8 and SF50, if you were a federal employee

Your most recent separation form (DD-214) for military service

New Yorkers can also file over the phone with the state’s telephone claim center, available toll free during business hours. If you’d like to file over the phone, call 1-888-209-8124, but know that long wait times are being reported due to high demand.

If you’re a New Yorker with a disability, you may allow another person to aid you during the process. If you’re hearing impaired, a helper can call 1-888-783-1370.