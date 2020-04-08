STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis says 1 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug commonly used to treat and prevent malaria, are set to arrive in Tallahassee on Wednesday to treat the coronavirus, although President Donald Trump has championed the drug, health experts warn there is no evidence it could work.

Here in Florida, the health experts say the worst has yet to come. The number of deaths from coronavirus stands at near 300 so far and there are more than 14,000 cases in the state.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

DeSantis says the state has tested nearly 140,000 people and of them, more than 123,000 have tested negative.

That is why hydroxychloroquine is being looked at as a possible treatment for coronavirus. President Donald Trump has tout the drug, though most scientists and doctors say a lot more research needs to be done before this is an acceptable drug for wide use in coronavirus patients.

But medical officials warn that it is dangerous to be hawking unproven remedies and even Trump’s own experts have cautioned against it, such as the top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The American Medical Association’s president, Dr. Patrice Harris, said she personally would not prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient, saying the risks of severe side effects were “great and too significant to downplay” without large studies showing the drug is safe and effective for such use.

Harris pointed to the drug’s high risk of causing heart rhythm problems.

“People have their health to lose,” she said. “Your heart could stop.”

Still, the governor says the drugs will be distributed to hospitals across the state. He was joined by doctors Tuesday to talk about the drug in combination with a Z-pack antibiotic for coronavirus treatment.

However, the drug is also used to treat lupus and arthritis. An Orlando lupus patient said there is now a shortage of hydroxychloroquine and it took her six pharmacies to get her full dose.

"I'm a little upset about this right now not knowing after these 30 days are up, am I going to get anymore. They need to send them to the pharmacy like people like me rely on," said lupus patient Robin Williams.

The governor said the drug is manufactured in India and that country's Prime Minister made an exception for more to come to the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.