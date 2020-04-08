ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida nonprofit that makes prosthetics for children is shifting gears amid the COVID-19 crisis, using its 3D printers to also help make face shields for first responders and medical workers on the front lines.

Limbitless Solutions is a nonprofit group that creates bionic arms for children in need. But now, it's using its 3D printers to create face shields. The group sent its first shipment of 100 off this week.

Limbitless Solutions has joined a coalition of others who answered the call to action to create pieces for these face shields.

Each visor has one of four special messages on it: Hope, Love, Compassion or Thank You. Each batch of 100 consists of hundreds of dollars’ worth of materials.

The nonprofit’s leader says he's honored make the donation, because that's part of his company’s mission: helping the community.

“We exist because our community supports us. And so we’re thrilled to be able to, at this time, just no questions ask, support our community,” Albert Manero said.

Although the face shields themselves are not medical devices, they do provide a needed physical barrier for hospital staff and first responders.

Right now, only two workers are handling the manufacturing of the face shields because of a statewide stay-at-home order. Those workers are also making any critical parts needed for children’s bionic arms. The nonprofit hopes to ramp up production of the visors in the coming weeks based on need.