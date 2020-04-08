ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Hispanic organizations are providing much-needed information about the coronavirus impact and benefits available to help.

The Hispanic Federation and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando are hosting multiple weekly webinars made up of a panel of experts to update the Hispanic community in English and Spanish.

“Our members and our entire community have the opportunity to listen to the tools to the information directly from the agencies that are putting together this information or from subject matter experts,” Gaby Ortigoni, HCCMO president, said.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is focusing more on helping business owners. That includes tax previsions and applying for SBA and CARES Act loans.

The Hispanic Federation is assisting with distance learning, uninsured families, people filing for unemployment and mental health tips.

“We’re here for the long run. We have always been providing information culturally competent for our Latino community,” Yanidsi Velez, the Hispanic Federation Florida and South East Region executive director, said.

The organizations are also working with lawmakers in the hopes of helping their community receive any much-needed loans, grants and unemployment benefits as soon as possible.

Last week, some Hispanic state lawmakers said they want the governor to do more to inform the community with important information.

“The unemployment process is complicated and people just need clear and concise answers today and facilitate how to move forward,” State Rep. Amy Mercado (D) said.

Anyone without internet access can call the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando 407-428-5870 and Hispanic Federation 407-270-0597 to receive help. ​