ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Central Florida residents that have been furloughed or let go from their jobs are struggling to pay bills.

Financial planners are now suggesting ways for people in dire need to come up with money to pay bills, rent, or mortgages.

Some of those suggestions are for people who can withdraw money from their 401K, IRA, or if a government employee, their 403B account.

Traditionally those that withdraw from these accounts before they turn 59 and a half face a 10 percent penalty. With everything going on because of the Covid-19 pandemic that is not the case currently.

Founder of Talon Wealth Management Mike Lester says the government is now showing some leniency. They are going to allow individuals to access those funds without having to pay the customary ten percent penalty, Lester said.

This special hardship provision in the tax code for the year 2020 states you can access up to $100,000 out of those retirement savings, without having to pay the penalty.

You would, however, still have to pay the tax on the funds withdrawn. ​