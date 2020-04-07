ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of sewers are creating facemasks from recycled material to provide them to Central Florida hospitals.

Andrea Ruiz-Hays, founder of Eco Strategies Group , and a team of sewers are creating facemasks from Halyard H-600, a thick blue medical fabric.

“This fabric is utilized in surgery prep,” Ruiz said. “It is part of the sterilization process instruments go through.”

The medical fabric is typically thrown out after use but then the University of Florida Health anesthesiology team devised facemask prototypes using the material .

“We’re now creating that masks per that prototype for Orlando Health,” Ruiz said. “They give us the Halyard 600 material and we make the masks.”

Ruiz said her team of 25 volunteers can create up to 50 facemasks a day. Once dropped off at the hospital, the masks are sterilized.

“This is reusable where as some other masks can’t go through that sterilization process and needs to be disposed (this) is where the value comes in,” Ruiz said.

On its website , O&M Halyard states it cannot recommend the use of any of its products off-label nor can it facilitate the purchase of products for off-label use.

Ruiz said she would like to give her facemasks to other hospitals and clinics.