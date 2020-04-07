KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The challenges healthcare professionals go through don’t just end once their shift is over. For some, coronavirus has uprooted their personal lives.

RN Kyle McBride lives separate from family to protect them from COVID-19

He's working on the front lines of the pandemic at Osceola Regional

Kyle McBride took to Facebook to post a picture of him and his 4-year-old daughter placing their hands together on opposite sides of a glass door. It reads: “This is my real-life quarantine.”

It’s been two weeks since he has been able to hug or kiss his wife and four children. Since McBride is a registered nurse at Osceola Regional Medical Center, they have decided to live in separate places to protect the family from the virus.

“There’s people that can't see their family members dying in the hospital. There’s people that have lost loved ones. So I am like a representation of the frontline workers and our community… I am just representing them all,” McBride explained. “But in reality we as a community can unite, we can all work together and we’ll make a huge difference, and this virus will be gone soon enough, and we will be back to normal life.”

His children are pleading the public to stay home, since their dad cannot.