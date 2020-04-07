STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is making strides in correcting the widespread problems preventing tens of thousands of people from filing for unemployment benefits as some places in the U.S. and world are starting to see a decline in new coronavirus cases.

The governor says they have nearly 1,000 new hires and state employees are helping the Department of Economic Opportunity take calls and process claims. They also installed 72 new servers over the weekend to allow more people to apply online.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

Yet some tell people are still having problems applying.

“I can’t get log in to the website, since week of 16th,” said Tonya Olson, who has been trying to apply for unemployment. “Two or three hours a day of trying to call, I’ve sent numerous emails with no response and it’s just an unendingly frustrating.”

FedEx is helping out Floridians looking for a job. The company is offering to print and mail re-employment assistance application forms for free. You can go to any FedEx store in Florida to have the forms printed and mailed.

You can find a link to the state’s printable application at here .

In Italy, all signs point to the country having passed through the worse as far as coronavirus goes. Tuesday’s release of the latest numbers show new cases continue to decline for a third day running.

The number of people in ICU is also falling there. All this is leading to talk of Italy entering what's known as Phase 2. That is where coronavirus numbers are falling and perhaps the nationwide lockdown will be eased.

Back in the U.S., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first, faint signs the outbreak there may be nearing its peak. However, it is no time to relax social distancing restrictions.

“The numbers look like it may be turning,” Cuomo said, though he warned that the crisis was far from over.

The state has averaged just under 600 deaths daily for the past four days. Though horrific, the somewhat steady daily totals were seen as a positive sign. Cuomo also reported that the number of new people entering New York hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients needing ventilators.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was cautiously optimistic, saying that in New York, “what we have been doing has been working.”

While China is reporting no new deaths over the past 24 hours for the first time since December, many experts are skeptical of any figures coming out of China or believing its government-controlled media.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.