CENTRAL FLORIDA — Many places throughout Central Florida are getting extra help, such as new testing kits and even the development of a mobile intensive care unit.

Orange County’s COVID-19 testing site is receiving help from the state to stay open.

Starting Tuesday, the state will be supplying 250 test kits every day to offset dwindling supplies from the federal government. Officials say they only have 78 kits left from FEMA.

As many as 328 people are expected to be tested Tuesday to finish up FEMA’s kits.

The state’s kits consist of throat swabs, while the kits supplied by the federal government are nasal swabs. Officials have made clear that both tests are equally effective.

During a press conference Monday night, officials could not say how long the state will be supplying tests to the site.

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, local hospitals are bracing for more and more patients and expanded ways to provide critical care.

So a business in Seminole County developed a mobile intensive care unit to meet the demand of this crisis.

World Housing Solution in Sanford believes a mobile ICU could help hospitals across the country deal with the overflow they could experience with coronavirus cases.

It is based off the main framework the company uses to build mobile units, like the ones they sent to Puerto Rico for extra housing after Hurricane Maria.

However, this version the company developed has all the major components of a typical hospital intensive care unit, where so many of those patients suffering from the worst of COVID-19 are having to get treatment.

An ICU doctor out of north Florida says she has treated patients in tents like that have been seen popping up in places like New York City, and she says these mobile units are much better-equipped to handle critical coronavirus patients than those tents are.

“Dirt is tracking in and out – there’s not a good environmental seal, and power is woefully inadequate. Power is the thing everybody tends to think of last and they think, ‘I’ll just put a generator out there’ but a generator is a dirty power and it’s unreliable,” said Dr. Stephanie Hollis.

World Housing Solution stated the mobile ICU structures have a much-more reliable power source because they use a hybrid power system instead of generators.