ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s second coronavirus testing site opened Monday morning at the University of Central Florida.

Testing began at 9 a.m. inside Garage A, located at 12491 University Blvd. This appointment-only site is being run through a partnership between UCF and Aventus Biolabs, a private genetics testing lab owned by Aventus Health. Aventus Health is headquartered in Orlando.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), a UCF grad and current PhD student herself, helped Aventus Health get in touch with the university.

“The majority of the testing done in Florida has been done by commercial labs when you look at the breakdown of the numbers. The commercial sector has played an important role in expanding Florida’s testing capabilities,” Eskamani said. “They are asking for calls first and appointments to be made, and they’re following the CDC guidelines on who should get priority testing."

Testing is open to anyone in the community. To receive an appointment, individuals must be prescreened by a healthcare provider and prescribed a test, then call Aventus Biolabs at 855-282-4860.

If you do not have a physician, Aventus can set up an appointment with a TeleHealth provider.

Aventus can test up to 250 people per day. The testing site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until 250 people have been tested.

Aventus is charging the Medicare rate of $51 per test for the uninsured and for people whose insurance companies don’t cover the cost.