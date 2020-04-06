STATEWIDE — The U.S. surgeon general said on Sunday that this week could be our country’s modern-day Pearl Harbor as more coronavirus-related deaths grow.

While on “FOX News Sunday,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned about an expected wave of new virus deaths.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” he cautioned.

The United States topped 330,000 cases over the weekend and currently is close to 10,000 deaths. That number will be passed this week and then some, it is expected.

As more and more test kits make it to local sites in Florida, the numbers will exponentially go up because test results are taking between three to five days to come back.

The reported numbers we are seeing now are about a week delayed.

President Donald Trump said the next couple weeks may be the worst the U.S. sees as far as deaths from COVD-19.

However, he is also trying to share his optimism.

“We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And hopefully in the not too distant future, we'll be very proud of the job we all did. You can never be happy when so many people are dying, but we are going to be very proud of the job we did to keep the death down to an absolute minimum,” he said.

Florida may be a few weeks away from its peak in cases. And while local leaders and medical workers continue to prepare. Some are looking back to the past decade in Florida and cuts made by the state for pandemic response, cuts happened under governors Charlie Crist, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.

Adams was not the only one issuing warnings. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” in recent weeks. Following his call on March 23 for an immediate cease-fire in all armed conflicts, he said it was time to appeal for an end to all violence, “everywhere, now.”

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes,” Gutteres said in his statement. “And so I make a new appeal today for peace at home — and in homes — around the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.