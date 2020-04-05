For Joseph Caldiero, driving for Lyft seven days a week was his main source of income, but as the rides came to halt, so did his options.

For many people, life has been put on hold, but the bills are still coming.

"I'm doing ok, but it's definitely a lot tougher not bringing in money to make certain payments," Joseph Caldiero said, a local Lyft Driver.

Caldiero tried to work for as long as he could, making sure his car was clean after every ride to minimize the potential exposure to COVID-19.

"Main days would be the weekends because the bar life was always busy and I would get nonstop rides so it was great but now that's gone," Caldiero said.

The option to file for unemployment is available online or by phone for people who have lost their job. Caldiero says he has tried to file multiple times, but the website kept crashing because due to high traffic volumes to the site.

"Calling is almost impossible and that's what I have tried to do at first and everything just kept hanging up," Caldiero said.

Instead of going into panic mode, Caldiero says he hopes people can pump the brakes and realize that it may take time for everyone to have the chance to file. He says the best thing to do is be patient.



"We have to remember that everyone is so busy, and we can't just force it,” he said. “It may not happen the first time but you have to keep trying at it, hopefully you'll be able to get through and get some money."