A lot of people are being required to work and learn from home to maintain social distancing. And that means many need electronic equipment to get the job done.

Home delivery is available from many retailers. Best Buy offers home delivery or curbside pickup. Best Buy stores are closed to customers for in-store purchases.

Here's how it works:

Best Buys asks customers to place an order on the Best Buy website or in the Best Buy app and then request pick up at the store. If you are unable to place an online order, or require an exchange, a Best Buy employee greets you outside the store and then heads inside to check availability.

Seems like everyone needs a new gadget to work from home or homeschool. Best Buy has delivery or curbside pickup. Curbside—Order online or use the app and a store employee will come right to your car to deliver your products. 🚘 @SPECNewsROC #retailvscorona pic.twitter.com/MwRGeA4L2Q — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 3, 2020

Many families are buying webcams, extra computer monitors and even TV's during the stay at home order.

"There's five of us here we have two in high school, my daughter works and lives in Boston but she's home with us now and my husband is working from home too. We have quite a few laptops going and my daughter found it would be helpful if she had two monitors to work with and my husband needed two monitors as well," said Laurie Kasprzak of Fairport.

Stay-at-home orders just might serve as a test for the future of remote working as parents and families adjust to the new routines with some new gadgets.