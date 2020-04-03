BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been some confusion over the last few days regarding how realtors are allowed to operate during the coronavirus crisis.

The New York State Association of Realtors notified members Wednesday evening that the industry had been deemed essential. But Empire State Development has since clarified that social distancing and public health protocols must still be followed.

"For real estate, that means brokers can only transact business in their offices or show properties virtually, and anything else is off limits," a spokesperson for ESD said.

Co-owner of 716 Realty Group Greg Strauss said the confusion has been frustrating but the guidelines ultimately put realtors on a level playing and limit difficult decisions about risking their health.

"We fully intend to work through this safely but also our job is to be there for the community so we're going to continue do that from home, working on building skillset and our teams but also making sure that we do that in an effective safe way," Strauss said.

Appraisers and inspectors can visit properties for inspection while brokers can oversee transactions from their offices under the current rules. Strauss said the rules will help brokers close transactions that were already in the pipeline before the crisis started.