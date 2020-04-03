STATEWIDE — A new normal is now in place as the governor's “safer at home” order is effectively a stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30. People are only supposed to leave home for essential services.

That includes:

Grocery stores

Doctor visits

Gas stations

Caring for a loved one

Recreational activities

Learn more about the order here .

Meanwhile, system issues have been plaguing many Floridians from filing for unemployment.

Florida's Dept. of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson apologized to the thousands of people trying to sign up for unemployment benefits .

Lawson apologized during a teleconference shared on Facebook. He says his agency has received more than a million phone calls with a third of them about issues with PIN resets.

A new contractor has been hired to handle the PIN reset issues. Also, a paper application is being created for people to fill out and mail in.

The director is blaming the system lags on the coronavirus because so many people are now unemployed and trying to sign up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending extra help to get the job done. He signed an executive order on Thursday hoping to speed things up.

The governor is sending more manpower as he is directing all agency heads to assign employees to help out the Department of Economic Opportunity.

He says there are some 25,000 state employees who are telecommuting or considered non-essential, so some of their roles may be changing.

Meanwhile, some relief could be coming to those who were not impacted by the halt of evictions of federally backed mortgages . DeSantis says he will sign an executive order suspending foreclosures and evictions for 45 days statewide.

The submission deadline is 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, for those individuals who have partially completed their application. Submitted applications will be reviewed for eligibility and then processed based on funding availability.

Applicants who do not receive funding under the initial disbursement will remain on a waiting list until additional funds become available.