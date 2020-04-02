ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida mental health experts say COVID-19 is causing an increase in anxiety and stress among people.

Maria Bledsoe, Central Florida Cares’ executive director, says the last time she has seen this many people deal with these levels of stress and anxiety is the Pulse-terror shooting.

Her organization assists with funding for substance abuse and mental health treatment services .

She said most of the calls are dealing with stress over unemployment, paying for food and anxiety over social distancing.

She said there are ways to cope with this situation.

“Have a standard routine, do exercises, still entertain, talking to people on a daily basis," Bledsoe said. "We know that husbands and wives are in the home together now. They can call someone else; they don’t have to just interact with each other.”

Peer Support Space is an organization that is providing help to those who need mental health support.

“It’s just people who have lived an experience helping other people so, almost think like an AA mental mentor but for mental health," Yasmine Flasterstein, Peer Support Space’s executive director, said. "It’s just people who have lived an experience helping other people.”

Flasterstein said anyone can call in during their weekday group meetings to receive help for free . ​

“We get a comfort agreement together what’s going to make us feel vulnerable together for an hour then we take turns checking in," Flasterstein said. "You can vent, ask for advice or just listen."